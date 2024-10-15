Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 463.8% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPG. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

PPG stock opened at $128.50 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.27 and its 200 day moving average is $129.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

