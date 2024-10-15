Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $24.70 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,464 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.03. The stock has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

