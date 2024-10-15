Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $6.87 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.7 %

CG stock opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

Insider Activity

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,514.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,336,067 shares of company stock worth $51,796,951. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.