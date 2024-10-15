Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,887,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,032,000 after purchasing an additional 174,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,393,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,599,000 after buying an additional 80,536 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,085,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 41.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,060,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,402,000 after buying an additional 309,738 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,044,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,023 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

TT stock opened at $405.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $405.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.60 and a 200-day moving average of $336.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

