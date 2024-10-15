Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance
WVVIP stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $5.94.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
