Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

WVVIP stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

