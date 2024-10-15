Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Trading Up 4.5% – What’s Next?

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $189.04 and last traded at $188.06. 29,228 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 17,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WLFC

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $151.12 million for the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $146,977.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at $759,312.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $146,977.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,312.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $190,261.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,723.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,903 shares of company stock worth $4,123,692. Corporate insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.