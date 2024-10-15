WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.97 and last traded at $44.07. Approximately 58,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 115,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.10.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGGY. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 63.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

