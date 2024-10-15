Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Price Tops $0.0778 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for $0.0778 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $66.89 million and $936,127.04 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.32 or 0.00250366 BTC.

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 859,672,133 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 858,169,618.3904704. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.07815017 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $921,050.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

