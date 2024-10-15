Wrapped Pulse 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.96 Million (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a total market capitalization of $434.39 million and approximately $10.96 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Pulse alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.70 or 0.00257614 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,697,255,250,326 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,702,643,861,788.917. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00004842 USD and is down -7.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $15,326,185.47 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Pulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.