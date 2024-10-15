Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €12.24 ($13.30) and last traded at €12.20 ($13.26). 5,707 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €12.18 ($13.24).

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.80.

About Wüstenrot & Württembergische

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan and savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan and savings contracts, advance and bridging financing loans, and mortgage loans.

