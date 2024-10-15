Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Wynn Resorts to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $103.95 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $110.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $447,894.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 421.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

