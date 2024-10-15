Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 424,100 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 319,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 111.6 days.

Xero Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS XROLF opened at $98.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.14. Xero has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21.

About Xero

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger.

