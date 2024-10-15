Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.17, with a volume of 32862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.54.
Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67.
About Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF
The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.
