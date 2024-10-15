XYO Reaches Market Capitalization of $82.75 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. XYO has a total market cap of $82.75 million and approximately $543,462.02 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XYO has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,637.73 or 1.00020870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007453 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00616944 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $514,794.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.