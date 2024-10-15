XYO (XYO) Tops One Day Volume of $643,780.09

XYO (XYO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market cap of $80.72 million and approximately $643,780.09 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007888 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00013797 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,070.73 or 1.00118700 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000955 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00609673 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $529,222.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

