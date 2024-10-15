Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Up 33.1% in September

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 347,700 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the September 15th total of 261,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ TKLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.50. 177,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,329. Yoshitsu has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

