Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Up 33.1% in September

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 347,700 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the September 15th total of 261,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Yoshitsu Stock Performance
NASDAQ TKLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.50. 177,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,329. Yoshitsu has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.
Yoshitsu Company Profile
