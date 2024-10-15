Zcash Market Cap Tops $615.48 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Zcash has a market cap of $615.48 million and approximately $77.92 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.69 or 0.00057417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00035251 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012749 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

