Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Short Interest Update

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZVRA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

ZVRA traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 111,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,813. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 124.85% and a negative net margin of 274.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

