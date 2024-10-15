Zhang Financial LLC Cuts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.50. 367,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,274. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

