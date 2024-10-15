Zhang Financial LLC Decreases Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 618.8% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SUB remained flat at $105.84 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,992. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average is $105.06. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.72 and a 52 week high of $106.30.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

