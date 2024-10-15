Zhang Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.9 %

JNJ stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,894,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.