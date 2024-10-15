Zhang Financial LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000.

SPTM traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.03. The stock had a trading volume of 215,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.42.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

