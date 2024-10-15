Zhang Financial LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in Adobe by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $648,712,000 after purchasing an additional 575,675 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 55,496.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 572,645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,127,000 after purchasing an additional 571,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,078 shares of company stock worth $16,700,246. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $509.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $537.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.92. The company has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

