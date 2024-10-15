Zhang Financial LLC Has $19.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 140,231.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,678,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,324 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,106.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 117,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 113,906 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 181.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 106,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,166,000 after acquiring an additional 77,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 258.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after acquiring an additional 56,548 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.43. The stock had a trading volume of 88,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,014. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.37 and a 52 week high of $194.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.