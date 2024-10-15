Zhang Financial LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,503 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC now owns 792,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 411,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after buying an additional 113,101 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

DFUV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.53. The stock had a trading volume of 151,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,921. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $42.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.