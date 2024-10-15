Zhang Financial LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.41.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $235.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.71 and a 200-day moving average of $187.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

