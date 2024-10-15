Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 1,322 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,537,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,536 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 980.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,785,000 after acquiring an additional 621,336 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 241,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,160,000 after purchasing an additional 209,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MPC stock traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,476. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $140.98 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.73.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

