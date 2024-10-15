Zhang Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 4.1% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $65,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EWA LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,381. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $120.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

