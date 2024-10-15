Zhang Financial LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $999,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $459,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.93. 296,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,984. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.10 and a twelve month high of $330.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.44.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

