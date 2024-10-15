Zhang Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,967,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.10. 148,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,833. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $236.38 and a 52-week high of $353.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.92.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

