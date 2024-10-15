Zhang Financial LLC Sells 178 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 343,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,285,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 82,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,542. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.83 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. DA Davidson cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

