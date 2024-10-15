Zhang Financial LLC Sells 254 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APO stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.03. 1,304,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,010. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.03. The company has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

