ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Up 28.4% in September

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the September 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days.

Shares of ZTCOF stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. ZTE has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter.

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

