1,182 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $4,424,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $183,842,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152,223 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $176.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $177.97. The company has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

