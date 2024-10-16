126,320 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW) Purchased by American Asset Management Inc.

American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 126,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,000. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF comprises about 3.9% of American Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. American Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.24% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUGW. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $925,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,415,000.

NYSEARCA AUGW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,657. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

