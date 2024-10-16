14,013 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Purchased by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sunpointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 39,593 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.21. The company had a trading volume of 63,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,855. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.18. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $98.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

