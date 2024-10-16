1,416 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD stock opened at $156.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

