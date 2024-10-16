210,516 Shares in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Purchased by FMA Wealth Management LLC

FMA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 210,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,000. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises 4.3% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,028,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,065,000 after purchasing an additional 610,397 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,969,000 after buying an additional 109,823 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,636,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,180,000 after acquiring an additional 121,168 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 1,037,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,194,000 after acquiring an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,006,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,243,000 after acquiring an additional 38,450 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DBMF traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,757. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

