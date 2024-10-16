430 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,519.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,519.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $494.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.55.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG traded down $9.14 on Tuesday, hitting $478.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $481.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.81. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $496.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

