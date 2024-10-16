5,350 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,712,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,353,000 after acquiring an additional 834,048 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $2,804,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,957,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

