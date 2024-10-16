626 Financial LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

626 Financial LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after buying an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,855 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,388,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,893,000 after acquiring an additional 512,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,432,000 after purchasing an additional 183,903 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,997,000 after purchasing an additional 211,529 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $53.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

