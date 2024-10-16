626 Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 4.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 192,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 7.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 5.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Insider Transactions at Sabre

In other Sabre news, EVP Roshan Mendis acquired 19,230 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $59,228.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 776,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,055.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabre Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $767.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.