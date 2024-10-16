626 Financial LLC Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

626 Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of 626 Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $286.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.37 and a 200 day moving average of $267.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.