6,523 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,523 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 621.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $252.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.52. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $278.79.
Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.45.
About Vulcan Materials
Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.
