70,189 Shares in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the third quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

SOLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

SOLV stock opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

