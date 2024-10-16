7,537 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Acquired by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $3,871,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $817,230,000 after buying an additional 554,806 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

NYSE:AXTA opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.