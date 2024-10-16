8,079 Shares in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Purchased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

PPA stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,479. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $118.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.40.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.