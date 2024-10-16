8,436 Shares in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Bought by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMIT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 199,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 190,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 29,883 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 257,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter.

MMIT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.41. 15,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,878. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

