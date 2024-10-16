894 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,611,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LMT traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $605.00. The stock had a trading volume of 849,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,756. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $614.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.67. The firm has a market cap of $145.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 48.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.