9,190 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 395,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.1% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.01 and a 52 week high of $105.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average is $93.06.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

